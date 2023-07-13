Skip to Content
Chubbuck Movies in the Park kicks off Friday

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Chubbuck's Movies in the Park kicks off on Friday, July 14 with the Bad Guys.

All movies are shown at Stuart Park at 5161 Stuart Ave. and begin at dusk.

The city says to come early and bring your own chair or blanket and games to play outside while you wait for the movie to start.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.

Below is the full list of movies:

  • Friday, July 14: The Bad Guys
  • Friday, July 21: Puss in Boots
  • Friday, July 28: Family Camp
  • Friday, August 4: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
  • Friday, August 11: Ratatouille
