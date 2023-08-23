Rolling Stones appear to tease new album in fake ad in local newspaper

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

London (CNN) — If you’re looking for a rock ‘n’ roll end to the summer, then the Rolling Stones may have you covered.

The British rock legends appear to have teased a new album through a fake ad for a glass-repair business placed in a local London newspaper.

The cryptic ad, which appeared in the east London-based Hackney Gazette last week, looks at first glance like a promotion for the new business, Hackney Diamonds, but on closer examination it contains references to several of the band’s biggest hits.

“Our friendly team promises you satisfaction,” it reads. “When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

A quick call to the phone number listed in the ad leads to a recorded message.

“Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repairs,” a Cockney-accented male voice says. “Don’t get angry, get it fixed.”

Hackney Diamonds supposedly opens for business in early September – something fans are interpreting as a hint at an album release date.

The Stones have yet to make a statement on an upcoming album, which fans believe will be called “Hackney Diamonds,” but there are enough Easter eggs to keep them going.

A peek at the Hackney Diamonds website shows the name of the new business to be written in the same font as the band’s 1978 “Some Girls” album. The letter “i” in “Diamonds” is dotted with the Stones’ famous lips logo, and the site states the business was established in 1962 – the same year the band was formed. Perhaps most tellingly, the site’s privacy terms and conditions are those of Universal Music Group, the band’s record label.

A new album would be the Stones’ 31st studio album and their first since the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts.

A Rolling Stones representative contacted by CNN declined to comment on the ad.

