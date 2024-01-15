After a four-month delay, the Emmy Awards go on with the show

By Brian Lowry, CNN

(CNN) — After a four-month delay prompted by Hollywood’s twin actors and writers strikes, the 75th annual Emmy Awards finally have their moment in the spotlight.

Much of the focus will be on HBO’s “Succession,” seeking its third best-drama Emmy in four seasons (the others coming in 2020 and 2022), having missed out in a first season that coincided with the eighth and final campaign of another HBO heavyweight, “Game of Thrones.”

Although its success might not be as evident during the main televised ceremony, thanks to the Creative Arts Emmys handed out January 6 and 7 (primarily devoted to technical areas, such as sound and cinematography), this year’s most-honored program could be a first-year drama, “The Last of Us.” The apocalyptic HBO show previously earned eight awards, including both guest actor statuettes for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

With “Last of Us” leading the way, HBO/Max (like CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery) amassed 22 awards at those events, compared to 16 for Netflix, likely giving the pay network overall bragging rights for the second straight awards cycle when the primary results, encompassing 26 categories, are completed.

In 2021, Netflix amassed a whopping 44 awards, tying the all-time record.

Because of the postponement, the Emmys somewhat awkwardly followed the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards in rapid succession. Broadcast on Fox this year, the awards also face off against the NFL playoffs – by far the most popular programming on linear television – as opposed to a regular-season football game, which could further depress ratings.

The Emmys were last delayed in 2001, after the Sept. 11 attacks. The Television Academy still announced the nominees in July and conducted voting prior to the originally scheduled airdate in September.

