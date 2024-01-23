Taylor Swift effect? NFL scores most-watched division playoff game

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Pop music haters may hate, but numbers don’t lie: Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was the most-watched divisional playoff game in history with 50 million viewers, according to CBS.

Oh, and Taylor Swift was among them. (The ratings boost was probably just a coincidence.)

The game was also the most-watched program of any network since last year’s Super Bowl, with viewership peaking when the Chiefs won at 56 million viewers, CBS announced.

Swift has been a good luck charm of sorts for the NFL, despite some audible jeers from Bills fans when she arrived at Sunday’s game.

Swift has attended several NFL games since she and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce went public last year with their relationship.

