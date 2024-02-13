Katy Perry announces her last season on ‘American Idol’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Season 22 of “American Idol” will be the last for Katy Perry.

Perry appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday to reveal the news.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” Perry said, adding, “So I think this will probably be my last season for ‘Idol.’”

Perry has been a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since 2018.

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat,” Perry continued.

Perry also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Let’s play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol.”

One commenter wrote, “She’s up to something!!”

