Zendaya says Tom Holland does indeed have ‘rizz,’ whether he thinks so or not

(CNN) — Tom Holland once said that he thinks he has no “rizz,” shorthand for “charisma,” whatsoever. But it just so happens his girlfriend Zendaya disagrees.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma… is Mr. Tom Holland,” she said in an interview with Buzzfeed published Thursday, issuing a rare comment on her partner.

Taking it a step further, the “Dune” star went on to say that Holland possesses more “rizz” than she does because, believe it or not, she’s actually kind of “shy and kind of quiet.”

Because of that, Zendaya said, “it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell, but he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people.”

“You see him on talk shows and stuff like that, he’s just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit,” she added.

The “Euphoria” actress would certainly know this to be true, as the pair have been romantically linked since 2017. While they’ve kept their romance mostly private, every once in a while they share glimpses into their relationship in interviews and on social media.

As for Holland, when he was asked during a June interview with Buzzfeed what the secret to his own “rizz” is, he said he feels as though he is “limited” in that department.

“I need you to fall in love with me really for it to work,” Holland said, clarifying that any charisma he may possess may only be seen in his on-screen romances. In a nod to his relationship, he added, “I’m locked up so I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz.”

Whether or not Holland feels like there’s a need for him to be charismatic in his relationship with Zendaya, it probably doesn’t even matter. According to her, he doesn’t have to try.

“He’s got that natural gift,” she said.

