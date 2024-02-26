Chris Gauthier, ‘Once Upon a Time’ and Hallmark movies actor, dead at 48

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent.

He was 48.

His representatives also confirmed the news to CNN.

“We can confirm that our friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48 after a brief illness. As a beloved character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film,” read a statement provided to CNN by TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent. “His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

His agent, Chad Colvin, shared memories in a Facebook post, writing, “This still doesn’t feel real. How can it? A world without you in it is a much darker place.”

“So much so that when his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It’s taken me til now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this,” Colvin wrote on Sunday. “I wish we could have had a bit more time together and that you understood the difference you made, not just in my life, but all those you touched. This world is a bit smaller and colder now without you in it.”

Colvin noted Gauthier’s work on shows like “Smallville” and “Supernatural,” as well as his performance as William Smee on “Once Upon a Time.”

The English born Canadian based actor was also mourned by his “Once Upon a Time” costar, Raphael Sbarge.

“A sweeter, happier soul would be hard to find,” Sbarge wrote in the caption of a group photo he posted on his verified Instagram account. “A man of consummate character, generosity and great talent, he was someone who cared deeply, loved his art, and was always kind to everyone he met.”

Some of Gauthier’s other credits include TV shows “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Joe Pickett” as well as several Hallmark TV movies including “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.”

“We are sorry to hear about the passing of Chris Gauthier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans.”

