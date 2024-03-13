Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig set to host April episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — On the heels of his eventful weekend at the Oscars, “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling will soon head to Studio 8H to host an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The long-running sketch show announced on Wednesday their roster of upcoming hosts, including Gosling, who will make his third hosting appearance on the April 13 episode alongside musical guest Chris Stapleton.

Before him, beloved “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig will host the April 6 episode, with Brit-pop singer Raye as the musical guest. Raye, who recently dominated the UK’s Brit Awards, will be making her debut appearance on the show.

Wiig’s return to the sketch show will mark her fifth time hosting, so viewers can perhaps expect to see Wiig’s initiation into the coveted Five-Timers Club.

She will join Emma Stone, Tom Hanks, Steven Martin, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck and Melissa McCarthy, among others, as members of the exclusive club when she takes the stage in April.

The “Palm Royale” star served as a cast member on “SNL” for seven years between 2005 and 2012. Following her exit as a series regular, she returned to host in 2013, 2016 and twice in 2020.

It’s anyone’s guess which favorite “SNL” character or skit Wiig might bring back, but the list is hilarious and plentiful, from Sue (“I’m so FREAKIN excited!”) to the Target Lady, the “Price Is Right” models or “The Californians.”

“Saturday Night Live” is on a break until March 30 when it returns with “Poor Things” and “Ramy” star Ramy Youssef, who will make his hosting debut alongside the episode’s musical guest Travis Scott.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT and streams live on Peacock.

