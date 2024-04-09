2024 ACM Awards nominations led by Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Academy of Country Music (ACM) on Tuesday announced the nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Luke Combs led the nominations with eight, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nods each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson all have five nominations.

Known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the event will take place May 16 in Frisco, Texas.

First time nominees include Jelly Roll, who has four nominations, including entertainer of the year, and Tracy Chapman, who was nominated for writing “Fast Car,” which Luke Combs covered.

The show will stream live across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video. As in past years, viewers will also be able to tune in to the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.

The following is the complete list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs

“Higher” – Chris Stapleton

“Leather” – Cody Johnson

“One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” – Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Human” – Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

