Ryan Gosling wishes he could redo this memorable scene in ‘La La Land’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “La La Land” was both a critical and box office success, but one thing still bothers star Ryan Gosling.

In a playful video interview with the Wall Street Journal, the actor shared his discontent with his performance in one memorable scene.

“There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma [Stone] and I,” he told the publication. “I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie.”

“The Fall Guy” star explained that in the scene of them dancing he and costar Emma Stone’s hands were supposed to be pointed up in the air. He decided to have his hand flattened instead of pointing skyward, despite being advised “it wasn’t cool.”

“Now when I look at it and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this?,” he said, recreating the way he held his hand. “That [gesturing with his hand pointed up].”

“It’s just a lazy, he added. “I call it ‘La La Hand.’”

Gosling seemed surprised with the interviewer informed him that dancers refer to it as “hamburger hands.”

“It’s a thing!” he said.

The “Barbie” star also said that he thought having a background in dance “would help in ‘La La Land.’”

“Then, of course, ‘Hamburger Hands Gosling’ over here,” he joked. “It didn’t help me at all in the end.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.