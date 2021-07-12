Martin Lawrence’s daughter and Eddie Murphy’s son are dating

CNN - Entertainment

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy were a match made in heaven on the big screen — now their children are writing their own love story.

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, the eldest offspring of the legendary comedians, have made their romance Instagram official.

On Saturday, Jasmin, who is Lawrence’s daughter with ex-wife Patricia Southall, gushed that she felt “incredibly blessed” in a post wishing her boyfriend happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” the 25-year-old Duke University graduate captioned two pictures of them both. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

One picture shows the aspiring actress snuggling up to Murphy, while the other shows her with her arm wrapped around his neck as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

The post comes weeks after Murphy — Eddie Murphy’s son with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely — professed his love for Lawrence in an Instagram post.

“Head over heels in LOVE with You,” the 32-year-old captioned a black-and-white snap of himself and Lawrence last month.

The Los Angeles-based writer and voice actor added the hashtags “#myotherhalf,” ” #equallyyoked” and “#iloveyou.”

Eddie Murphy, 60, and Martin Lawrence, 56, starred together in Ted Demme’s 1999 comedy “Life.”

The pair had previously teamed up in Murphy’s 1992 comedy “Boomerang.”

