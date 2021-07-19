Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: See who won
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
The Daytime Emmys handed out its awards over the weekend, announcing winners in the children’s and animation and lifestyle categories in two live-streamed events.
Saturday’s ceremony was hosted by Raven-Symone. The fiction and lifestyle ceremony was hosted by Loni Love on Sunday.
Winners included the Netflix series “Dash & Lily,” Zac Efron for outstanding daytime program host for his Netflix series, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” and “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time.”
“Jeopardy” writer Michele Loud dedicated the award to late host Alex Trebek.
Mark Hamill won for outstanding performer in a preschool animated program for his role as Vuli in “Elena of Avalor.”
Lupita Nyong’o won outstanding limited performance in a children’s program for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.”
Sophie Grace took home outstanding younger performer in a children’s program for her role in “The Baby-Sitters Club.”
The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m.
