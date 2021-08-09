Limp Bizkit cancels tour dates because of Covid-19 concerns

CNN - Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Limp Bizkit have canceled their remaining August tour dates due to concerns regarding Covid-19 cases.

Following their performance to a packed crowd at the Lollapalooza music festival, the band has decided that continuing with their “Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party” tour would not be in the best interests of the group or their fans.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” Limp Bizkit said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

There were eight remaining concerts in the tour schedule.

The group’s lead singer, Fred Durst, recently took to Instagram to deny rumors that guitarist Wes Borland had tested positive for Covid-19. “Let us be clear: 1. Wes Borland does not have Covid. 2. The system is seriously flawed,” Durst wrote. “3. We don’t care much about the BS… We care a lot about you… Dad vibes coming soon.”

