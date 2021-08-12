Kim Kardashian West credits Kanye West for boosting her confidence

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kanye West is not lacking at all in confidence and according to Kim Kardashian West, he passed some of that on to her.

The couple may be in the midst of getting divorced, but the love train keeps a running with Kardashian West talking glowingly about the rapper/producer/entrepreneur.

Kardashian West appeared on a recent episode of Kristen Bell’s “We Are Supported By” podcast and they discussed wanting to please people.

Kardashian West said she “used to care about the likeability” when it came to her being on her family’s reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

But she said that “maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for like a decade, someone who absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any perception of him was as long as he was true to himself” taught her differently.

“That taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment,” she said. “You don’t have to please everyone.”

She said it all showed her to be more confident in herself and “truly not care what other people thought.”

