Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are empty nesters

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are every parent whose kids have left the house to start their own lives.

The couple shared a photo of themselves sitting on their couch after their youngest child headed off to the University of Michigan, writing on Instagram, “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing.”

The couple have three kids, Lola, Michael and Joaquin.

Michael recently opened up about his parents becoming empty nesters.

“She already adopted a dog, so she’s already been preparing,” he told Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa jokingly told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she had an idea of how she’d spend her days when her kids had all moved out.

“I’m truly going to be running through the house naked. I just want everybody to know that. I’m going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That’s what I’ll be doing in my spare time.”

In the meantime, they look a little crushed.

