How to watch Sunday’s Tony Awards

The 74th Tony Awards will honor the shows from the 2019 – 2020 Broadway season, before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all performances.

But after 18 months, Broadway is back in business and ready to celebrate.

Here’s how to watch:

Where and when it will air

The show will air on Sunday night.

It is a two-part event; the awards will be presented at 7 p.m. EST, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. There will also be a concert called “The Tony Awards Presents Broadway’s Back!” on CBS at 9 p.m. EST, which will celebrate the return of Broadway.

The concert will include special performances from the Broadway shows, “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” It will also present the Tony Awards in the best play, best revival of a play and best musical categories.

The show will be available to all subscribers on all membership levels of Paramount+. If you’re not a Paramount+ subscriber, you can get a seven-day free trial. Paramount+ will stream the concert, but only to premium-level subscribers. Playbill’s website will offer live updates throughout the evening.

Where will the show take place

Broadway’s big night will take place at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Who will host

The show will be hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

The concert following will be hosted by “Hamilton” star and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.

Who is nominated

