Kanye West talks Kim Kardashian in new interview: ‘She’s still my wife’

By Marianne Garvey

Kanye West discussed a range of topics — from Kim Kardashian to his concept of a house — on a new podcast episode of “Drink Champs.”

West spoke with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, marking his first major interview since the release of his “Donda” album.

Saying a house is an idea imposed upon us, the artist now known as Ye considers home to be when his daughter FaceTimes him. On his marriage to Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February, West said “she’s still my wife” because their divorce is not yet finalized.

He discussed his beef with Drake, saying life is “like the NBA,” “they’re either on your team or another team.”

You can watch the interview here.

He addressed his new hairstyle, which has bald patches scattered over his head, calling it “the Britney.”

“Now it can be called a Ye,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.