‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ trailer puts her mental health front and center
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her health struggles.
In the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star is seen dealing with various issues, including trying to get a handle on her mental health.
“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom,” the description on the trailer reads. “But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”
The trailer was released on World Mental Health Day.
In 2021, Gomez launched Wondermind, a mental health platform that connects people with educational resources focuses on ending the stigma around mental illnesses.
She also joined President Joe Biden in May for a conversation with mental health.
