SAG Awards 2023: See the full list of nominees

The nominations for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year’s best television and film performances by actors, were announced on Wednesday.

“Emily In Paris” star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson from HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus” revealed the nominees, which streamed on Instagram live. (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

The SAG Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, February 26 and will broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Beginning in 2024, the show will stream globally on Netflix.

The full list of nominees follows below.

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “The Hustle”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie-Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

