Dave Bautista wants to do a romantic comedy even though he’s not a ‘typical rom-com lead’

Dave Bautista is looking for his next role, and he’d love for it to be a chance to show off his softer side.

The former wrestler told Page Six on Monday that while he knows he’s “not your typical rom-com lead,” he’d love to be considered for a film in that genre.

“I’m a little rough around the edges,” the “Knock at the Cabin” actor said. “But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?'”

The actor, who is most known for the part of alien Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” film franchise, lamented that rom-com roles “just never come my way.”

“I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching,” he concluded.

After the release of horror-thriller “Knock at the Cabin” this week, from director M. Night Shyamalan, Bautista will next be seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” later this spring.

Bautista has previously expressed “relief” that the new Marvel film wraps up that franchise.

“I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy,” he told GQ in January. “it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Bautista in recent years has largely taken on roles that show off his comedy chops, like in “My Spy” and “Stuber.” He also appeared in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

