Ellie Goulding had ‘﻿a lot of trauma’ from being falsely accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding says she went through it over a man she never even dated.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Goulding talked about being accused of cheating on singer Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014, despite the fact she was never in a relationship with Sheeran.

“It’s fascinating how many people are interested in that. It happened nine years ago,” she reportedly told the publication. “You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually.”

There was speculation back then that Sheeran wrote hit “‘Don’t” in response to Goulding cheating on him with the popular One Direction member.

In an interview with Elle UK in 2015, Goulding tried to put a stop to the stories.

“I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed,” Goulding said at the time. “I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing.”

For years Goulding has declined readdress the issue, but recently commented on a TikTok about it writing, “False.”

“I think I was really drunk when I wrote that, yeah,” she told the Daily Mail.

Goulding also said touched on her youth back then, being in her early 20s, and said “I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private.”

“But every single thing I did was written about,” she said. “I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I’m not.”

