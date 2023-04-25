Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s chemistry in rom-com ‘Anyone But You’ on full display at CinemaCon

By Alli Rosebloom and Dan Heching, CNN

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney appeared on stage at the Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation Monday night to promote their upcoming film “Anyone But You,” and the costars’ chemistry was on full display.

The “Euphoria” star and Powell’s interactions on stage mirrored the same biting chemistry their characters had on screen, as seen in the debut teaser trailer played during the panel.

Amid the flirty cat-calling and smiling glances, Powell and Sweeney poked fun at each other on stage when Sweeney sarcastically called Powell “Top Gun.”

“I love it when she calls me that,” Powell retorted.

Sweeney later joked that she thought Powell was his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Miles Teller “until the fourth day of shooting,” and when Powell called her out, Sweeney again joked she actually thought he was Tom Cruise.

The pair were also reportedly seen walking off stage together holding hands.

Directed by Will Gluck, “Anyone But You” stars Powell, who is still flying high on the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Sweeney as former college frenemies who, on the surface, don’t seem to get along very well.

When they pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding, they ultimately realize their true feelings for one another. The teaser showcased clips of Powell and Sweeney engaging in loathsome pranks on each other, with notes of raunch and partial nudity in the R-rated rom-com.

Perhaps a tactic to fuel buzz for the romantic comedy, or just an honest display of the affection the two actors appear to have for each other?

Only time will tell.

