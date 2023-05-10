Andy Cohen says he’s ‘very surprised’ by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s split

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Sounds like Andy Cohen was as shocked as viewers about “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann parting ways.

The Bravo producer and host said on his show SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” that he was “very surprised” to learn the two are divorcing.

“That was not the news I ever expected to get,” Cohen said. “They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul.”

Biermann is seeking custody of their four children currently under the care of Zolciak: son Kroy born in 2011; son Kash born in 2012; and twins Kaia, a daughter and Kane, a son, born in 2013, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Biermann also adopted Zolciak’s now adult daughters from a prior relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

The couple married in 2011.

Cohen said during his show that he has been in contact with Zolciak, who was one of the original cast members of the Atlanta franchise of the “Housewives” before her family became the stars of the spinoff, “Don’t Be Tardy for the Party.”

“(I) texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it’s a sad thing,” Cohen said. “They have kids and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.