Idaho waters stocked with 410,000 fish in May

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Memorial Day weekend has arrived.

This weekend is about honoring those who have given their all for their country. Many may also take a chance to participate in outdoor activities for the first time this spring summer season.

Recognizing this, Idaho Fish and Game fisheries have been busy during the month of May as they have stocked waters all over the gem state, with 410,000 fish. Of those 410,000 fish 3,000 of them have been given a home at Idaho Falls Gem lake recreation area.

Saturday we went to the Gem Lake where we caught up with Alex Nisbet, and his fishing partner who said the large amount of fish given a home in the waters, they felt optimistic about the day's endeavors.

"It definitely gives you hope you're gonna catch something," Nisbet said.

On the day Alex and his partner caught three trout, on worms, power bait, and a marshmellow, allowing their hope to have results. Which is something Alex says he want's to catch more this weekend as well.

"It's been really nice. The wind's bit chilly, but better than what it was this morning. We have a three day weekend and memorial weekend. I'm definitely going to try going on Monday," Alex said.