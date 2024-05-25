Signet Farm Services provides statement regarding fatal accident

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-The employer of those who were involved in a fatal crash last week provided an official statement Saturday evening.

Here is the following statement received exclusively by Local News 8.



"Here at Signet, we are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries as a result of a recent automobile accident in Idaho Falls, Idaho, involving members of our team. We are stunned by the death of six of our colleagues and the injuries to nine others.

We have reached out and extended our heartfelt condolences to their respective families, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone affected during this most difficult time. Abel, Pedro, Brandon, Jose, Luis and Javier were valued members of our team and will be missed. We mourn their loss, alongside their families.

Our number one priority at Signet is the safety and well-being of our people, and we are fully cooperating with the Idaho State Police, who are conducting the accident investigation. We are also working with the Mexican government to ensure the needs of their citizens are met.

This includes setting up and contributing to a GoFundMe page to provide financial assistance to the 15 employees and families who have been impacted. We will continue to do everything in our power to help those impacted and would greatly appreciate additional contributions through this link found below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/signets-hope-and-healing-fund

All Signet Farm Service team members involved were headed to a local jobsite to provide construction services when the accident occured.

The Signet team was made aware of what happened right away through a phone call from one of the team members involved in the accident.

The Signet team will not provide any additional statements.



