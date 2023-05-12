Elle Fanning says she lost out on a big franchise role for a ridiculous reason

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Elle Fanning is talking about the pressures around movie franchises and what they mean for her own career.

The actress, who played Aurora in Disney’s two “Maleficent” movies, has yet to appear in a Marvel, DC or “Star Wars” movie, but she’s ok with that. In an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, she explained why.

“I don’t feel that [pressure]. I don’t,” Fanning said of appearing in a major movie franchise.

She added that while she did audition for at least one big franchise role, she wasn’t cast, in part, she said, because the studio wasn’t satisfied with her social media following.

“I did try out for…I’m not going to say what it was, but I didn’t get a part once for something big because, it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard, was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time,” she said. “So that was a little like…I firmly don’t believe in not getting a part [for that].

Fanning has more than six million followers on Instagram alone. She currently stars in Hulu’s “The Great,” opposite Nicholas Hoult.

