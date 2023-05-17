Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford break up

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Billie Eilish is looking to the future as she moves on from her relationship with singer-songwriter Jesse Rutherford.

A representative for Eilish, 21, confirmed to CNN in a statement on Wednesday that the “Happier Than Ever” singer and Rutherford have broken up.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single,” the statement read.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing at a Los Angeles restaurant in October 2022.

At the time, Eilish had not yet confirmed her romance with The Neighbourhood frontman, but they later went public with their relationship in November when Eilish and Rutherford attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala and posed together on the red carpet.

Following their red carpet debut, Eilish told Vanity Fair that despite criticism about their age difference (Rutherford is ten years her senior), her relationship with the musician is “really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

She also gushed to the outlet that she loved being able to initially catch Rutherford’s attention, and that in a relationship she values freedom.

“I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention,” she said at the time, adding that she feels “equal admiration is really important.”

