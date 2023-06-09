Mike Batayeh, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor and comedian, dead at 52

By Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — Mike Batayeh, a comedian and actor who played laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in “Breaking Bad,” has died, his manager confirmed to CNN.

He was 52.

The news was first reported by TMZ, citing Batayeh’s sister, who told the outlet her brother suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Michigan on June 1.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” Batayeh’s family said in a statement.

His TV credits over the years include appearances in “CSI: Miami,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He appeared in multiple episodes of “Breaking Bad” in 2011 and 2012.

A memorial service is planned for Batayeh in Plymouth, Michigan next week, according to his manager.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.