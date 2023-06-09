Tori Spelling’s dad was responsible for her ‘90210’ virginity plotline

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tori Spelling’s suspicion about her “Beverly Hills 90210” character Donna Martin has been confirmed.

During a recent episode of the her “9021OMG” podcast, Spelling talked to her co-host and former costar, Jennie Garth, along with “90210” producer and writer Charles Rosin, about her character, Donna, being a virgin on the show.

Spelling’s late father, Aaron Spelling, produced the teen drama, and she said she “always suspected” that her father was the reason her character was written as a virgin.

“I remember very clearly when he said to me, you know, that Donna should be a virgin,” Rosin said. “And it was like, ‘Yes, absolutely she should.’”

He also confirmed that the virginity aspect of the character was the elder Spelling’s idea, though the writer’s room was on board with it.

“I never knew where it came from,” Spelling said. “I always suspected, and people say, like, ‘He kept his daughter virgin.’”

The Fox series about a group of friends growing up in that famous zip code ran from 1990 to 2000. Aaron Spelling died in 2006 following a stroke.

