Human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands

(CNN) — British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like “24” and movies like “A Room with a View” and “The Killing Fields,” has been found dead after going missing in the San Gabriel mountains in Southern California in January, investigators announced Tuesday.

He was 65.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

The actor, who also appeared in “Ocean’s Thirteen” and “Smallville,” had been the subject of an ongoing search in the Mt. Baldy area since he failed to return from a hike on January 13.

Sands loved hiking, especially in the area he was last seen, according to his family.

“When in LA, the Mt Baldy mountain range was his favourite place, he would go there as often as he could,” his brother told UK publication the Craven Herald & Pioneer. “Julian liked to say ‘I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally’ – well he’s resting now in a place he would truly approve of.”

Human remains were found in the area where they had been searching for Sands last week.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement to The Guardian at the time.

Weather conditions had hindered search efforts in the weeks following his disappearance. Officials announced a renewed effort to locate Sands earlier this month.

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts in recent days, supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers search in “remote areas across Mount Baldy,” according to officials.

