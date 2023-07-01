Amy Schumer surprises cast of ‘Joy Ride,’ praises their film as the ‘comedy of the summer’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The cast of new comedy “Joy Ride” was in for a treat on Friday, when legendary comic and actor Amy Schumer surprised them during their press tour in Miami.

Schumer dropped in virtually to commend the “Joy Ride” cast – Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu – and share her love for their film, a raucous road trip comedy following four Asian American women who go on a life-changing odyssey in the Far East.

“Hi, this is Amy Schumer from Ilovejoyride.com,” Schumer joked while the cast stared at the screen with shocked looks.

The “Trainwreck” star went on to say that she “loved the movie so much! The cast, everyone involved. I cannot tell you how much I loved this movie and how much I needed it.”

“It is my girl, friend, everyone comedy of the summer,” Schumer added enthusiastically. “You guys rock!”

When the stunned cast asked Amy, “is this real?!” she replied, “This is real, I wanna go on a trip with all of you! Please.”

She added that while watching “Joy Ride,” “I laughed, I cried, it was the ride of the summer and I love you all!”

“Joy Ride,” directed by Adele Lim, co-screenwriter of “Crazy Rich Asians,” is set to hit theaters on July 7.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.