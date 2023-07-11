Keke Palmer credits motherhood for feeling ‘powerful’ and in her ‘big boss era’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There’s been a great deal of conversation about Keke Palmer lately.

The 29-year old actress made headlines after her infant son’s father, Darius Jackson, commented on social media about what she wore to see an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Palmer was filmed in a fitted, black bodysuit with a sheer overlay dancing with Usher as he sang to her.

There was backlash against Jackson after he tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho..you a mom.”

Palmer gave birth four months ago to Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, whom she shares with Jackson.

She spoke with The Cut the day the social media firestorm kicked off.

“I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious,” Palmer told the publication.

“After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful,” she continued. “We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

When asked if she had a message for her fellow moms who had rallied around her, Palmer responded, “Do you, new moms.”

“Do you. Girl, if there’s one person on this Earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby,” she said. “Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

