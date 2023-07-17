Kylie Jenner reunites with Jordyn Woods

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Four years after Jordyn Woods found herself at the center of a Kardashian/Jenner controversy, she’s been spotted out with her one-time close friend, Kylie Jenner.

The Daily Mail published photos showing the pair leaving a sushi restaurant together in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Woods and Jenner became estranged in 2019 after Woods was accused a romantic involvement with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, who at the time was in a relationship with Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian and Thompson are currently the parents of two young children.

Woods and Jenner had been the closest of friends, even reportedly living together for a time, which came to a halt after Kardashian accused her of being intimate with Thompson and breaking up her family

Woods denied that she slept with Thompson, but during an appearance on “Red Table Talk,” hosted by family friend Jada Pinkett Smith, she took responsibility for placing herself in a position that has cost her a relationship with the Kardashian/Jenner family.

“The last thing I wanted to do is be that person,” Woods said tearfully during that appearance. “I’m no home-wrecker.”

She did admit to Thompson giving her a passionless kiss as she left a gathering they were both attending.

“It was a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said at the time. “I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position.”

On her family’s reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Jenner sided with her sister and vowed loyalty to her family.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Jenner and Woods for comment.

