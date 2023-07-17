‘Love Actually’ writer/director Richard Curtis to stage ‘Christmas Actually’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — At Christmas, you tell the truth and this year it will be coming from a stage.

Richard Curtis, writer and director of the famed 2003 film “Love Actually” has announced a stage production of “Christmas Actually.”

Curtis told BBC News that rather than an adaption of his iconic film, the play will be a variety show with live music, performance, poetry and comedy that will serve as a fundraiser for Comic Relief.

“We hope it’ll be a real chocolate box – or perhaps advent calendar – of delights,” he said.

The director, whose movie writing credits include “Notting Hill,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” is also the co-founder of Comic Relief. The charitable organization was launched in 1985 with comedian Lenny Henry.

“I’m hoping that people will have a really great time – but also be part of supporting brilliant Comic Relief projects changing people’s lives, at home and abroad,” Curtis told the publication.

He did not share the names of any stars attached to “Christmas Actually” as of yet.

