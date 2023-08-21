Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma jokes he’s already been ‘living in the eye of Hurricane Hilary’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The rain of jokes fell down on Hilary Duff this weekend amid Hurricane Hilary, with one jokester in particular being her husband Matthew Koma.

Koma, the singer for the Indie band Winnetka Bowling League, took to his TikTok account on Friday to poke fun at Duff sharing the same name as Hurricane Hilary, the historic storm that slammed into Mexico and Southern California this weekend.

“Hey, so I’ve been living in the eye of Hurricane Hilary for a couple years now and I just wanted to hop on here and show you guys what it’s like,” Koma said in his video as he walked over to Duff, who appeared to be in the couple’s kitchen.

Duff, unamused, is seen hilariously reacting to Koma’s cheeky comment with an epic eye roll.

The “Cheaper By the Dozen” star also posted on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she’s aware that she shares the same name, and same spelling, as the storm.

“I’ve gotten so many texts, it’s like my birthday,” she wrote, going on to lament “they couldn’t have gone with two Ls?”

Duff’s post also showcased a photo of herself in the music video of her 2003 hit single “Come Clean,” a track off of her second studio album “Metamorphosis” that poetically includes the lyrics “let the rain fall down and wake my dreams.”

Hurricane Hilary made landfall in the southwestern United States on Sunday after triggering deadly flooding, heavy rains, and powerful gusts across parts of the southwest and Mexico.

By the time the storm reached Southern California, it had weakened to a tropical storm but still brought power outages, life-threatening flooding, and calls for residents in the region to evacuate or shelter in place.

It became the first tropical storm in the state since Nora in 1997 and broke rainfall records across Southern California.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.