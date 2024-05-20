Bear injures man in Grand Teton incident

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A man is expected to fully recover after being seriously injured by a bear in Grand Teton Sunday.

Teton Interagency Dispatch received a report of a 35-year-old Massachusetts man who was seriously injured by a bear in the area of the Signal Mountain Summit Road Sunday afternoon.

Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care and air lifted the patient via helicopter to an awaiting ambulance where he was transported to St. John’s Hospital.

The patient is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

Based on initial reports from the injured visitor and preliminary information conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of the site, law enforcement rangers and park biologists believe the incident was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, with one of the bears contacting and injuring the visitor.

The Signal Mountain Summit Road and Signal Mountain Trail are currently closed to all public entry.

To prevent human-bear conflicts, visitors are reminded to:

Never leave your food unattended unless it is properly secured.

Keep a clean camp and adhere to all food storage orders. Store all attractants, including coolers, cooking gear, pet food, and toiletries, inside a bear-resistant food locker (i.e. bear box) or a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Properly store garbage until you can deposit it into a bear-resistant dumpster.

Do not eat or cook in your tent, and never keep food or other scented items in your tent.

Please respect all wildlife closure areas.

If you see a bear, please give it space. Always stay at least 100 yards away. If you choose to watch or photograph the bear, use a spotting scope, binoculars, or telephoto lens. Park in designated areas, and never block travel lanes. Follow the directions of staff in places where bears are sighted.

If you are exploring the backcountry: