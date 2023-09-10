‘Good Morning America’ anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign in ‘intimate’ backyard ceremony

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are officially married.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote on Instagram on Sunday, next to a photo of herself and Laign holding hands in their wedding gowns.

“We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”, Roberts added.

The pair, who’ve been together since 2005, wed on Friday.

The “Good Morning America” veteran anchor also shared footage of her siblings walking out to make a toast while dancing to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” a moment from the reception that Roberts described as “one of many highlights.”

Roberts and Laign both wore custom Badgley Mischka wedding gowns and were married by Roberts’ childhood pastor, according to “GMA” on Sunday.

In January, Roberts revealed that she planned to marry Laign this year during conversation with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein.

“It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off. She became ill,” Roberts told Bernstein.

Laign and Roberts have both overcome serious health obstacles throughout the course of their relationship.

Roberts shared that Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer in a video posted to her verified Twitter account in February 2022. She updated her followers in July of that year that Laign had completed a portion of her treatment.

In 2007, Roberts announced that she was battling breast cancer. She also revealed in 2012 that she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome and underwent a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.

With those health obstacles behind them, the newlyweds appear to have found the perfect time to celebrate their love.

“Many people go into marriage hoping for and looking for what Amber and I already know we have, and so ours is a celebration,” Roberts said on “GMA” in August. “We’ve been living our happily ever after through all the ups and downs, so it’s a celebration.”

