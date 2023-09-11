‘The Simpsons’ celebrates historic 35th season with extended trailer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — D’oh! “The Simpsons” are returning with new episodes.

In honor of the 35th season of the animated series, Fox released an extended trailer Monday.

“Feeling worthless at work, Homer volunteers to be a school crossing guard,” reads a description of the new season’s first episode. “But when his safety squad receives too much funding, the crossing guards become a force to be feared in the all-new “Homer’s Crossing” episode of ‘The Simpsons.’”

The show, featuring Homer Simpson, his wife Marge, and their children Bart, Lisa and Maggie, is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history.

“This season Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart’s childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; sixty years in the future, Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving; and the annual chilling trilogy “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” is back!” a press release about the extended trailer states.

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman and Al Jean serve as the executive producers on “The Simpsons” which is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television.

