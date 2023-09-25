Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant calls him an ‘inspiration’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant appear to be a match made in creative heaven.

Grant recently spoke with People magazine on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards and said she feels comfortable going it alone at events.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” Grant said. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

Reeves is well known for being circumspect about his private life, especially when it comes to his love life.

Reeves has referred to Grant as his “honey.”

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads,” Grant told the publication. “He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

The award-winning visual artist also sees similarities in her work and that of her “John Wick” star love.

“Sometimes I feel like, to make a film, as we’re seeing now in the strike, that it’s a cruise ship. Everyone is dependent on everyone else,” Grant said. “You can’t go off and— being an artist, maybe at the beginning of my career, I was in a kayak on the sea of creativity. Now maybe it’s a small speedboat, but it’s still a lot more nimble.”

“I think that is very inspiring for him,” she added.

