Timothée Chalamet jokes he could have been ‘reject French’ Ken in ‘Barbie’

(CNN) — We will never know what Timothée Chalamet would have been like in “Barbie.”

The “Wonka” star talked about a cameo that never was during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Chalamet confirmed the rumor that there had been discussions about him making a brief appearance in this year’s most popular film.

“There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it,” Chalamet said. “I don’t know what the cameo would’ve been. I think it would’ve been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies. Not Alan. Maybe there was a reject French one along the way.”

Chalamet filmed “Wonka” on the same Warner Bros. UK set where “Barbie” was being filmed. Warner Bros. is owned by CNN’s parent company.

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig has worked with Ronan and Chalamet before, directing them in her 2017 film, “Lady Bird.” She told “Hollywood First Look” that she tried to reunite the two actors on screen in “Barbie.”

They both couldn’t do it,” Gerwig said. “Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’”

“Wonka ” is in theaters now.

