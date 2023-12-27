Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s kids adorably crash his ESPN interview

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Jason Sudeikis rose to fame on “Saturday Night Live” with his comedic talent, and his children seemed to have inherited it.

Sudeikis, who shares kids Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, with ex Olivia Wilde, appeared on ESPN’s “The Bird and Taurasi Show” on Monday, where he was dressed in the spirit of the season as a Christmas elf. The actor was discussing the Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks game with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, when his two kids popped in and waved to the camera.

“These are the elf’s elves,” Sudeikis joked.

“Jason has two children, Diana also has two children. D, where’s your onesie?” Bird said.

Sudeikis explained that Otis was rooting for the Knicks, and Daisy wasn’t sure who she wanted to win.

“New York kids, you know we’re here. We’re down the road from Barclays,” Sudeikis added.

When Otis and Daisy were asked what they got for Christmas, Otis responded with “a PS5,” and Daisy showed off a stuffed dog called “Gray Guy.”

Daisy teasingly told viewers to “please subscribe.”

“Come on guys, we’re not shilling stuff,” Sudeikis responded before taking the plush dog and saying, “Here, go fetch, fetch!”

Sudeikis and Wilde co-parent since ending their engagement in 2020.

