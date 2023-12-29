Travis Kelce reveals the sweet Christmas gift Taylor Swift’s brother Austin gave him

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Austin Swift’s Christmas gift to Travis Kelce made the Kansas City Chiefs football player “feel like a child,” but in a good way.

Austin is brother to Taylor Swift, and he apparently accompanied his superstar sister on Christmas Day earlier this week dressed as Father Christmas for a football game in which the “Karma” singer’s boyfriend Kelce played.

In a special Friday episode of Kelce and his brother Jason’s podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Travis said Austin “made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag.”

“It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time,” Kelce added. “Santa kills it.”

And what was the gift from the not-so-secret Santa?

A VHS copy of “Little Giants,” a 1994 movie about two rival brothers in youth football teams.

It’s a favorite of Kelce’s, who played against his brother Jason and his Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

On the podcast on Friday, the footballer brothers were joined by Jason’s wife Kylie, who said her choice for the person who “took their game to new holiday heights” was 31-year-old Austin Swift when he dressed up as Santa.

“It was a full commit,” Travis Kelce said of the costume. “And he killed it.”

