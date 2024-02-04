Miley Cyrus is living her best life at the Grammys after her first-ever win

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy award on Sunday and nobody is having more fun at the ceremony than she is.

Shortly after winning a golden gramophone for best pop solo performance for her massively popular 2023 hit “Flowers,” she took the opportunity to celebrate the milestone during her performance of the song on the telecast.

When singing the lyrics, “started to cry but then remembered…” Cyrus threw her arms up in the air and went off-script, excitedly saying, “I just won my first Grammy!”

The crowd cheered and applauded for her, including Taylor Swift, who was seen smiling and nodding her head as Cyrus jumped around the stage in celebration.

This was Cyrus’ first live television performance of the song, which was released in March of last year and is a track off of her 2023 album “Endless Summer Vacation.”

Last month, the song marked 37 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, breaking the record for the longest track to hold the spot. Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” was the previous record-holder.

Music icon Mariah Carey presented Cyrus with her first Grammy win at the start of the telecast, and Cyrus was completely starstruck by her.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. for this because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus said excitedly during her acceptance speech in a nod to their shared initials.

“I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything,” she also gushed to Carey.

Cyrus earned a total of six Grammy nods on Sunday, including pop vocal album, pop duo/group performance, pop solo performance, song of the year, album of the year and record of the year.

