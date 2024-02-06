Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” a statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

Keith performed at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards in September and received the Country Icon Award.

He released his debut album in 1993 and is known for hits including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.” Keith’s 2002 song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” released in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, made him a household name.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Marianne Garvey, Raja Razek and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.