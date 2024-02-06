Kelly Rizzo makes red carpet debut with Breckin Meyer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo has a new romance.

The food influencer recently made her red carpet debut with “Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer at a Janie’s Fund charity event in Los Angeles, held prior to the Grammys.

Rizzo told E! it’s taken time for her to be sure that Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room while on a comedy tour in 2022, would approve.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it.’”

The “Eat Travel Rock” host said she received the blessing of Saget’s adult daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, to start dating again.

“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” Rizzo said. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

Rizzo noted the second anniversary of Saget’s death last month by posting a photo of him on social media.

“Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity. I chose this photo of Bob as not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him. With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do…making people laugh…making people happy,” she wrote in the caption. “I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years. What a blessing.”

Saget, who was beloved for playing the father on “Full House” as well as hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was determined to have died due to head trauma after apparently hitting his head.

Officials ruled that no foul play, drugs or alcohol were involved.

