Travis Kelce may get a new ring this weekend. He answered whether Taylor Swift will, too

(CNN) — Travis Kelce’s girlfriend scored some major trophies at the Grammys on Sunday. Next weekend, he’ll also try to win some new hardware.

During Monday’s Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night press event in Las Vegas, Kelce began by saying, “What a time to be alive” and asserted that he was “living the dream.”

Beyond prepping for the game, Kelce was, of course, asked about his superstar love Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player said he hadn’t yet had a chance to talk to Swift about her historic fourth album of the year win at the Grammys since she had to hop right on a plane. But he sounded proud.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” Kelce said. “I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.”

The tight end said he’s in his “Super Bowl era.”

He was asked about his celebratory plans should the Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers and whether Swift will also get a ring given that she was his “biggest cheerleader this season.”

“She is absolutely the number one fan right now,” Kelce said with a smile. “I love having her at every single game she can make and we’ll see. I don’t plan anything after Super Bowl. My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterward will just fall in place.”

There has been an astronomical amount of attention on their relationship since Swift started attending his games in September, with NFL ratings for Kelce’s games seeing a boost.

He said Monday, “She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game and it’s been fun to experience that.”

“She’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now,” Kelce added. “It’s fun seeing her enjoy the game of football knowing it’s kind of new to her life.”

‘Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life,” he said later. “It’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world. It’s been cool to just experience all that.”

Swift isn’t the only supportive partner.

Kelce said he’s heard part of her forthcoming album. “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“It is unbelievable,” Kelce said of her new music. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

He said he landed in Vegas just in time to see Swift make the announcement of her new project when she won her 13th Grammy, this time for best pop vocal album for “Midnights.”

Super Bowl LVIII will air Sunday night on CBS and Swift is expected to make it to the game in time following a concert in Japan.

