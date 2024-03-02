Kylie Minogue to receive the Brits global icon award, will perform ‘Padam, Padam’ and more to close the awards show

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — England’s biggest night in music is underway across the pond, and one international superstar is set to receive one the highest honors.

Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be honored at the Brit Awards in London on Saturday with the global icon award, recognizing her nearly 45-year career in music. She is also nominated for international artist of the year at the event, and is slated to close the show with a blowout medley performance of her biggest hits.

Ahead of the show, Minogue spoke with the Brit Award correspondents, saying how her “mind has not stopped for a while” amid all the accolades and activity, but that she is “very much looking forward to tonight.”

“Tension,” the sixteenth studio album from Minogue released in September, has heralded yet another resurgence in popularity for the star, most notably for its lead singe “Padam, Padam,” which dominated the airwaves and party playlists last summer.

Outside of the festivities in London this weekend, Minogue is currently performing in residency in Las Vegas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.