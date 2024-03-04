Bono dedicates song to Jill Biden at final Sphere residency performance

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bono paid tribute to women at U2’s final show at Las Vegas‘ Sphere venue this weekend.

The band wrapped their Vegas residency that began in September with a weekend of performances that reportedly had some star-studded attendees. There was one person in attendance who Bono recognized before the group’s performance of their single, “All I Want Is You.”

“This song, when we wrote it, I tried to write the lyrics from the point of view of the woman or the bride, in this case, which is pretty arrogant, I suppose,” Bono explained.

“That was a trick for me to get to the lyric I was playing on myself. Tonight, I want to dedicate it to all the great women in our lives,” Bono said in remarks captured on video shared on social media. “Our partners, our mothers, our daughters, all the women on the U2 crew, all the great women in our audience that we feel we know, and all the great women in parts of the world going through very difficult circumstances that we could never know. And one woman in particular who is with us tonight, she’s a teacher. She’s your first lady, so this is for Jill Biden.”

Sphere is a $2.3 billion venture built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

At 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, It is billed as the world’s largest spherical structure. The partially hollow arena could fit the entire Statue of Liberty, base to torch, comfortably inside.

