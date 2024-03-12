Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are launching a podcast about multiple sclerosis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are supporting each other and also looking to help others.

Titled “Messy,” the two women are launching a podcast about living with a disease they both share, multiple sclerosis.

“MS brought us together,” Sigler told People magazine.

“We have each other and that’s helped us so much,” Applegate said.

Applegate first shared she was diagnosed with MS, an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, in August of 2021.

Sigler, who is best known for her starring role on “The Sopranos,” has lived with MS for 20 years.

The pair also spoke with“Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts in an interview which is scheduled to air Wednesday.

In a preview of their conversation, Applegate told Roberts she is still grieving her diagnosis.

“I’m never gonna wake up and go, this is awesome. I wake up and I’m reminded of it every day,” she said. “But I might get to a place where I will function a little bit better. Right now. I’m isolating and that’s kind of how I’m dealing with it, is by like not going anywhere because I don’t want to do it. It’s hard.”

