Nicole Eggert shaves her head amid treatment for breast cancer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Nicole Eggert is sharing an update on her health after her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

The “Baywatch” star took to Instagram to post a video of herself shaving her head. Eggert’s daughter Keegan, 12, appeared to help her mom with the back.

She set the video to the Beastie Boys’ song “Fight Your Right.”

Eggert smoothed her hands over her newly-sheared scalp and smiled.

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are — Madeleine Eames,” Eggert captioned her video.

Alyssa Milano commented on the post, writing, “Grace. You have the most grace. It’s inspiring and I appreciate you.”

Jennie Garth wrote, “Sending you a big hug.”

Jillian Barberie, who is a breast cancer survivor, wrote, “isn’t it freeing?????? You’ve got this. I’m so proud of your honesty, integrity and strength. That’s half the battle.”

Eggert has been sharing periodic updates on her cancer treatment, which has included chemotherapy. She had originally cut her hair short last month and wrote at the time, “Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated #fkcancer #shorthairdontcare.”

She originally revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.